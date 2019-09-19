Telangana: Three dead, two sustain injuries in a road accident

By | Published: 10:10 am

Jangaon: Three people died when the car in which they were travelling hit a DCM van near Devaruppula police station in the district on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Penugonda Ganesh (60), Penugonda Sukanya (38), and MD Nazeer (Driver).

They belonged to Mahabubabad town. Two others –Penugonda Manjusha and Srilatha- sustained critical injuries in the accident. The injured have been shifted to Jangaon area hospital for the treatment.

According to the sources, rash and negligent driving of the car driver is said to be reason for the accident. The car hit the DCM van in the opposite direction.

