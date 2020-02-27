Telangana: Three drown as car plunges into canal in Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:34 am 12:51 pm

Nalgonda: Inuit another tragic incident involving vehicles falling into roadside canals, three members of a family including a girl drowned when their car plunged into the AMRP link canal at Dugyala of PA Pally mandal On Thursday morning.

Local People who saw the car plunging into the canal rushed to help and managed to rescue a boy from the car.

Those drowned were Orsu Rangaiah, his wife Alivelu and his daughter Keerthi. The locals swung into action and saved his son after their car fell into canal. They belong to Vadderigudem village of PA Pally mandal.

The incident took place when they were returning to their village after attending a marriage function of their relatives house at P A Pally. The car driver lost control and plunged into the canal after one of the front tyres was bust, it was said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .