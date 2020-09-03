Telangana: Three killed in Gajwel road accident

A Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) leader and sarpanch from Mancherial district are among the victims.

Siddipet: Three persons were killed when a speeding car hit a stationary lorry from the rear at Pragnapur under Gajwel Police Station limits on Rajiv Rahadhari in the early hours of Thursday.

A Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) leader and sarpanch from Mancherial district are among the victims. The deceased were identified as Kondu Anjibabu, sarpanch of Tandur major gram panchayat in Mancherial district, his friends Yedidineni Ganesh and Angala Sai Krishna. All of them died on the spot.