Telangana: Three of a family dead in road accident

By | Published: 4:33 pm 6:05 pm

Kothagudem: Three members of a family died while two others were critically injured in a road accident that took place at Penagadapa village in Chunchupally mandal of Kothagudem district late on Sunday night.The deceased persons were identified as Palaparthi Ramesh (43), a medical distributor, his wife Prasanthi ( 34) and a relative Sujatha ( 38). P Suresh and his daughter Lohitha were the injured and were fighting for their lives.

The incident occurred when the victims were returning home in a car after visiting Ramesh’s daughter who was studying intermediate in Vijayawada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. A speeding lorry rammed into the car at Penagadapa village. Ramesh and Sujatha died on the spot while Prashanthi died at Kothagudem Government Hospital. Such was the impact that the car was completely smashed. Chunchupally police registered and launched investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter