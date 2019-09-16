Telangana: Three persons electrocuted while repairing borewell in Kamareddy

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Kamareddy: Three persons got electrocuted, while trying to take out a defunct bore well pipes at Yelpugonda village of Machareddy Mandal in Kamareddy district on Monday.

Aileni Lakshman Rao (70), Aileni Muralidhar Rao (50) and Immadi Satyanarayana (40) were trying to repair a bore well motor and removed motor from bore well in the fields of Maragoni Swamy Goud.

While trying to remove the pipes, one of them touched the electric line and three of them died on the spot. The farm owner Swamy Goud who saw the electrocution suffered a heart attack.

The TRANSCO officials immediately shut off the power supply. Machareddy SI Murali and Trainee SI Swetha reached the spot and registered the case and sent the dead bodies to the Kamareddy hospital.

