Telangana tipplers head to AP for liquor

By | Published: 9:24 pm 9:27 pm

Khammam: With liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh having opened on Monday, tipplers from Telangana living in areas along the Andhra Pradesh border made a beeline for them in the neighbouring State.

Serpentine queues were seen at the shops much before they opened for business in the morning. The police and wine shop owners had a tough time in ensuring social distancing, which though was maintained initially.

With AP government’s announcement that they were opening liquor shops from today, thousands from Bhadrachalam, Manugur and other areas reached a liquor shop at Yetapaka in East Godavari district in (AP) which is just 500 metres away from the temple town of Bhadradri. They started queueing up from 6 am onwards. According to an excise official from AP, the volume of sale at the Yetapaka liquor shop during normal days was around Rs 2 lakh per day but on Monday it as more than Rs 30 lakh.

Similarly, wine shops in AP on the border areas near Sathupalli, Yerrupalem, Aswaraopet, Madhira and others in erstwhile Khammam district also reported brisk business. It was learnt that the wine shops were selling only one bottle per person and beer was not available.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .