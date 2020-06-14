Telangana to announce SSC results this week

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: With the State government canceling the SSC Public Exams and deciding to pass students on the basis of the internal assessment marks, the authorities concerned are gearing up to announce the grade points this week. The work for awarding grade points will commence from Monday and is likely to be completed in a couple of days.

“We have already received internal assessment marks of students from all the schools. And on basis of these marks, a total score is calculated and grade points will be given to students which will take a few days. The students will be given short memo this week and schools will also be sent memos,” authorities said.

According to a government order, Class X students of (SSC/OSSC/Vocational) studying under various school managements appearing for the exams for academic year 2019-20 are declared pass as one-time measure considering their performance in internal assessments for 20 percent (four formative assessment).

The internal assessments for 20 per cent will be scaled to 100 per cent and on the basis of these marks secured by a candidate in each subject, a grade point will be awarded. Overall grade point will be arrived at considering the grade points secured in all subjects.

The decision to pass and award grade points based on the internal assessment marks was taken by the State government due to prevailing Covid-19 crisis. This decision has benefited more than 5.30 lakh students including regular and private candidates.

Only three papers including first language paper-I and II, and second language of Class X exams were conducted in March. The remaining exams were postponed by the State government on the directions of the High Court in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a review petition from the government, the court, in the third week of May, permitted the Class X exams from June 8 but suggested certain measures to the government. It also asked the government to review the situation and submit a report on June 4.

A few days before commencement of exams, the court asked the government to hold exams across the State but defer in GHMC area due to increasing number of coronavirus cases. The government was of the view that not conducting exams simultaneously across the State would lead to a lot of confusion and decided to cancel the exams.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .