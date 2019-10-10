Telangana to ban use of plastic, officials asked to suggest modalities of ban

By | Published: 7:52 pm 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday announced that Telangana was all set to implement a ban on single use plastics in the State. He instructed officials to draw up guidelines and an action plan for banning plastics harmful to the environment, declaring that the government was determined to ban manufacture and sale of such plastics and plastic products in Telangana. This issue will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting soon and orders will be issued thereafter, Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Meanwhile, the Forests and Environment Department is looking into various issues related to the proposed ban on plastics in the State. The department’s Special Chief Secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari is to lead a study of how different States have gone about banning harmful plastics and plastic products.

There is an existing ban on plastic products thinner than 50 microns which are considered very harmful to the environment. The proposals to be presented to the government will look into the types of plastic products to be banned including their thickness, whether use of single use plastics should be allowed at all in the first place and the various pros and cons and systems that need to be in place for effective implementation of such a ban.

The proposals are expected to be submitted to the Chief Minister within the next few days. It may be recalled that in June 2018, the State government issued guidelines to limit plastic usage in Urban Local Bodies in the State, following a directive by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to all Commissioners to curb the plastic menace.

On Thursday, following the Chief Minister’s announcement, Rama Rao invited suggestions from ‘environmentally-conscious citizens’ for effective implementation of the ban. “Chief Minister has decided single use plastic will be banned in Telangana. Next Cabinet will resolve to implement across all municipalities and villages. I invite suggestions for effective implementation from environmentally conscious citizens,” he tweeted.

Hon'ble CM decided that single use plastic will be banned in Telangana. Next cabinet will resolve to implement across all municipalities and villages I invite suggestions for effective implementation from environmentally conscious citizens 🙏

