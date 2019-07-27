Telangana to be declared ODF on July 31

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Sangareddy: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelly Dayakar Rao has said that Telangana State will be declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) on July 31 before the set deadline of October 2. Congratulating the district officials and elected representatives for their efforts in the presence of Forest and Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy here on Saturday, the Minister said that some of the districts were already declared as ODF in Telangana.

However, Rao has said that they will declare all the 31 districts as ODF on July 31 this year way before the set deadline. He ascertained that the villages that were declared as ODF will get more funds. Saying that the Sangareddy district has got a committed Collector, Rao has urged them to work towards putting the district at the top in ODF, Haritha Haram plantation and other works.

More powers and responsibilities to Sarpanch

Errabelly Dayakar Rao has said that they will give more powers and funds to Sarpanchs and entrust them with more responsibilities besides making them accountable for all the development and welfare works taken up under their purview. The Minister said that the Sarpanchs will be given authority to monitor the functioning of the schools, Anganwadis, sanitation, NREGS works among others. Rao also pointed out that the Sarpanchs will be held accountable for all the ill work under their purview.

Stating that the New Panchyat Raj act makes the Sarpanch a more powerful elected representative, Rao has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has got enacted the act to improve the administration from gross root level with an aim to make the State number one in all fronts. He further clarified that the previous government made the Sarpanchs fragile by taking away powers of Panchayat Raj system.

The Panchayat Raj Minister has said that each and every official must have to respond to the letters and complaints of the Sarpanchs without any delay. As a group of Sarapnchs raised slogans opposing the joint cheque power and some additional powers given to Vice-sarpanch, the Minister has said that the State government is already looking into the issue. He has further said that each and every gram panchayat, having 500 population, will get at least Rs 5 lakh fund every year under the new act while the panchayats having 50,000 population were eligible for Rs 50 lakh fund.

MPs, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BB Patil, MLAs, M Mahipal Reddy, K Manik Rao and others were present.

