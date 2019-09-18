‘Telangana to celebrate 2020 as Year of Artificial Intelligence’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing its focus on frontier technologies, the Telangana government has decided celebrate the year of 2020 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence. This comes in the backdrop of the emerging talent pool and renewed focus by industry and other ecosystem players on this space in the last four to five years. Recently the IT industry body Nasscom had announced the setting up of a Centre of Excellence in AI and Data Sciences in Hyderabad. In addition, IIT-Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has selected Hyderabad as the place to set up their regional centre to train students in AI in partnership with the State government.

“We are upbeat and bullish on AI and allied technologies like Cyber Security, Drones, Big Data and Blockchain. This can gauged from the fact that we have policies dedicated to each of these sectors. WE want to implement these programmes into action and have decided to celebrate the year 2020 as the Year of AI. Under this initiative, we will be running hackathons, master classes and other activities throughout the year. The government agencies will give challenges and available data threats to run algorithms for the AI enthusiasts,”Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Telangana IT and Industries department, said after inaugurating Informatics’ new R&D centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He also mentioned that Telangana was the first State to sign up with NITI Aayog when they prepared the AI for All document and they will be running multiple pilot programmes in the State.

Elaborating on the thriving ecosystem in Hyderabad, the principal secretary mentioned that a very focused, strategic and systematic effort has gone into developing the infrastructure in the last four to five years. He spoke about the proposed 38 km-long Bus Rapid Transit System from KPHB to Financial District and said that they will help in last mile connectivity. He informed the company officials that institutions like TASK and T-Hub are helping and nurturing talent and workforce in the niche technology space and they can take advantage of these institutions.

