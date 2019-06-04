Telangana to celebrate Eid on Wednesday

By | Published: 8:17 pm 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: Muslims across Telangana will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

The new crescent was sighted in various parts of the country in the evening on Tuesday, indicating the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal that succeeds the month of Ramzan.

The Ruyat-e-Hilaal Committee, which met at its office in the Bachelor’s Building in Moazam Jahi Market, made an announcement after a meeting on Tuesday evening. The moon was sighted in several parts of the country.

Secretary of the committee Maulana Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari said they had received reports of sighting of the new moon from various parts of the country. Based on the reports and reconfirmation of the same with the ulemas in those cities and towns, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Wednesday, he said.

The following are the Salat – e- Eid (Eid ul Fitr prayers) timings at important Eidgah and mosques in the city.

Eidgah Mir Alam – 9.30 a.m.

Eidgah Old Madannapet – 9.30 a.m.

Eidgah First Lancer – 9 a.m.

Eidgah Ujale Shah – 9 a.m.

Eidgah Qutb Shahi Stadium – 9.30 a.m.

Eidgah Bilal Masab Tank – 8.30 a.m.

Shahi Masjid Bagh e Aam – 9.30 a.m.

Mecca Masjid -9.30 a.m.

Jamia Masjid Afzalgunj – 9.30 a.m.

Masjid Ek Minar Nampally – 6.45.

NTR Stadium – 7 a.m.

Qutb Shahi Stadium City College – 7.15 a.m.

Open Grounds Rajendranagar . 6.30 a.m.

