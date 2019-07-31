Telangana to celebrate ‘Innovation Exhibitions’ on Aug 15

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) continues to foster and build an innovation-driven economy across Telangana. And to promote innovation and creativity in the State, a first-of-its-kind ‘Innovation Exhibition’ is being hosted by TSIC (under ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme), in all 33 districts of Telangana, on August 15, 2019, as a part of Independence Day celebrations.

These exhibitions would be part of the larger district-level Independence Day celebrations and aim to build a connection between citizens and innovators.

Innovators from all sectors and categories including rural innovators, student innovators, start-up innovators, and innovators from micro and small-scale industries are expected to participate in these exhibitions.

To become a part of these innovation exhibitions, the innovators are encouraged to send a video along with their innovation details and profile on 9100678543. The last date to receive applications from the innovators is August 5.

After shortlisting the best innovations from the received applications, a final selection call on exhibitionist will be made by the respective nodal officers at the district level.

