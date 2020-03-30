Telangana to come up with Comprehensive Paddy and Rice Policy: CM KCR

By | Published: 7:19 pm 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: In the backdrop of increased paddy production in the state, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to come up with Comprehensive Paddy and Rice Policy. He directed the officers to draft the policy after holding discussions with the Rice Millers and other stakeholders.

The Chief Minister’s decision came after a high level review meeting with the rice millers and concerned officers on Paddy cultivation, yields, rice milling , sales , exports and the policies related with all these activities at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday. The CM also announced that the government would stand by the Rice Millers and make them stake holders in the State’s development and progress. He said the draft Paddy Policy will be discussed in the State cabinet and it would be introduced in the Legislature before it is accepted as a policy.

“There is lot of difference when we compare the scene during the rule of combined state of Andhra Pradesh and after formation of Telangana. Irrigation potential has quadrupled with the construction of mega projects like Kaleshwaram, completion of ongoing irrigation projects, revival of water bodies with the help of Mission Kakatiya and 24 hour power supply to farm sectors has increased irrigation thereby increasing paddy production,” the Chief Minister observed.

Telangana is India’s Rice Bowl

Explaining the transformation of Telangana as the Country’s “Rice Bowl” the chief minister said that paddy has been cultivated in 40 lakh acres during this “Yasangi” season in the state which is expected to yield one crore tons and another 55 to 60 lakh acres will be under paddy cultivation during the ensuing Monsoon season.

He said that the Paddy can be cultivated in more than 35 Lakh acres under the Kaleshwaram project and by next year the acreage under the project would touch not less than 70 Lakh acres. “The potential of Telangana State is that it will cultivate 2.25 crore tons of paddy every year,” the Chief Minister said making the state the Rice Bowl of India. ” Under these circumstances, procuring the paddy and sending it to the Mills to make rice and selling it will be a hard task. For this, the existing policy or method is not useful. There is a need to implement a Comprehensive Paddy and Rice Policy so that the Paddy produced can be made into rice and sell it without any problem,” the Chief Minister said.

“There are 2200 Rice Mills all over the State. These Mills can mill one crore tons of rice per year. In the past, these mills could not get the Paddy commensurate to the capacity. Even milling mere 20 to 30 Lakh tons used to be a difficult task. Now the situation has changed,” Chief Minister noted. He pointed out that that the situation has changed as there is supply of Paddy in abundance and there is 24 hour uninterrupted power supply. He asked the Rice Millers to take advantage of the situation and mill more rice.

He advised that the Rice Mills should operate to their optimum level to mill rice not only for consumption within the state, and also to supply to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and to export to other States. Stressing the need to have more new Mills, he said that the government will do everything to run the rice mills in an effective way and ensure that they earn profits. “. The Rice Mills in Telangana should become stake holders in the State’s development and progress,” the Chief Minister said.

Policy will ensure hassle free Rice Production

The Chief Minister further assured the stakeholders that henceforth there will not be any harassment from the officials to the Rice Millers. The government will make changes in the policy so that there is no need to have so many permissions. He suggested that the Rice Millers should have a proper marketing strategy. ” What variety of rice people in the State prefer and what variety of rice people in other states and countries prefer to consume. Our decision on the variety of the rice to be produced in the state must be based on that knowledge,” he said.

He said that due to the present Corona Virus problem, Hamalis working in the Rice Mills have gone back to their home state of Bihar and the government will make arrangements to get them back. The government will also consider allocating sites in the Industrial estates in the State for the setting up of rice mills, he said . Rice Mills will be recognized as food processing units and necessary concessions and encouragement will be given, the Chief Minister added.

Recognizing the need to increase the Godowns in the State, he said that there were only 4 Lakh tons capacity of godowns in the region before the state was bifurcated. “We have increased their capacity to 22 Lakh tons. This should be increased to 40 Lakh tons,” he said. He assured government’s help to set up Godowns in Rice Mills, and asked the officials to Identify places where Rice Mills are in large numbers and set up Railway Sidings. He further said that the government is considering increasing capacity of Rice Mills from 70 HP to 150 HP under the LT Category.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) B Janardhan Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Commissioner Satyanarayana Reddy, State Rice Millers Association President, Secretary Gampa Nagender, Mohan Reddy, Leaders Chandrapal, Bocchu Bhaskar, Prabhakar Rao, Thota Sampath Kumar, Kanthaiah, Yadagiri and others participated.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Rice Millers Association donated Rs 50 Lakh to the CMRF. Association Leaders Nagender and Mohan Reddy handed over the Cheque to the Chief Minister .

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .