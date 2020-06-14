Telangana to construct feeder channels under NREGS

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials of Irrigation and Panchayat Raj department to take up desiltation of canals and construction of feeder channels dovetailing works taken up under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He asked them to focus on wage component and labour intensive works over the next 30 days which would not only provide much needed employment but also money to the rural poor.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with the officials concerned at BRKR Bhavan on Sunday. They were instructed to identify as many works as possible under MGNREGS which will be beneficial to the villagers and farmers in the State. All the desilting works in major, medium and minor projects, including check dams will be taken up under the scheme, immediately. Canal repairs and field channel works also will be taken up.

Somesh Kumar wanted the officials to live up to the expectations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had immense faith in their efficiency. A one day video conference followed by a training session will be held shortly to sensitise the field level engineers about the works to be taken up in their respective areas.

