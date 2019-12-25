Telangana to declare 2020 as the Year of AI

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has been a trendsetter in every facet of technology. The State has been at the forefront of applying emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and drones. Realising the potential of artificial intelligence, Government of Telangana is ushering 2020 as the State’s “Year of AI”.

The State Minister of ITE&C, I&C and MA&UD KT Rama Rao on January 2 will officially declare 2020 as the Year of AI and announce AI projects and launch the calendar of events. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary, MeitY and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog are invited to the event.

On 18th December, a roundtable was organised in Hyderabad, to formulate AI-specific incentives and Telangana’s AI strategy framework document. Experts from the field of AI from all over the country are contributing to the document, and it will be finalised after several rounds of consultations.

“The State has already operationalised its Blockchain framework document and Drone framework document. With AI and Big Data Analytics expected to generate 8,00,000 jobs in India by 2021, Telangana will now launch its AI programme in 2020, which will be implemented by Nasscom and guided by the AI framework document,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana.

Several industry and academic leaders are collaborating to design the year of AI programme and will officially sign MoUs with the State government. All major industry leaders and AI experts are coming together for the inaugural celebrations in Hyderabad.

