Telangana to develop over 700 tree parks across State

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department is gearing up to develop more than 700 tree parks across the State over the next one year. Of these, around 500 tree parks will be developed in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits alone.

The State government proposal is to develop tree parks, exclusively aimed at giving a forest-like experience to the denizens in and around urban areas, in all the 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials to identify necessary land and ensure that at least one tree park is developed in each municipal area.

Subsequently, the officials of the MAUD have chalked out proposals to develop the tree parks across the State. While the Urban Forestry Wing of HMDA will develop around 500 tree parks in municipal corporations and municipalities under HMDA limits, the ULBs across the State will develop tree parks in their respective limits. Each tree park will be developed in a minimum area of 2-3 acres, with only tree species planted at close distances.

While the regular parks are filled with grass turfing, decorative/ornamental plants or shrubs and sit-outs, the tree parks will be filled with only tall trees. A gravel pathway for walkers will be laid to enable citizens stroll around these parks which will have large trees like Raavi, Vepa, Kadamba, Mahogany, Pagoda, Marri, Ippa and others large trees. “The trees will be planted at close distances from each other in a way that in a few years, the area becomes like a proper forest,” Principal Secretary for MAUD Arvind Kumar told Telangana Today.

Official sources said the tree parks are budget-friendly when compared to regular parks and will also generate more oxygen from large trees in lesser extent of area. Besides open lands available, the ULBs can also select the existing parks to develop them into tree parks. The officials are examining the feasibility of developing these parks adapting the Miyawaki system, the Japanese method which advocates planting of more trees in small spaces with an aim to improve the urban landscape.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .