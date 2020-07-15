Telangana to develop sewerage, drainage networks across ULBs

By | Published: 12:36 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Plans have been drawn to develop sewerage and storm water drainage networks across the 134 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including the newly created ULBs in the State at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore over the next two to three years.

While the sewerage schemes are estimated to cost Rs 13,500 crore, the storm water drainage schemes are proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore in 134 ULBs. Majority of these works are expected to be grounded during the current financial year of 2020- 21.

The Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department (PHMED) under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department will also construct Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) with underground drainage network in 30 towns falling under polluted reaches of four river stretches on priority basis at an estimated cost of Rs 2,828 crore.

The department is responsible for formulating, designing, planning and execution of water supply, sewerage and storm water drainage systems in 140 ULBs (excluding GHMC) in the State.

Nearly 1,253 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage enter water bodies especially those in urban areas in the State. “To create safe, hygienic and sustainable towns in the State, an efficient urban sewage and septage infrastructure has become inevitable. Accordingly, detailed project reports have been already prepared for the sewerage and storm water drainage schemes in 59 ULBs. Many of them are in various stages of execution – from draft plans to development of drainage schemes,” an official in MAUD told Telangana Today.

About 11 underground drainage (UGD) projects were taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,235 crore during 2019-20 and three UGD projects in Vikarabad, Karimnagar and Nizambad have been completed. The UGD project in Siddipet was progressing at a brisk pace with one of the two proposed STPs being completed.

While STPs are in commissioning stage in the UGD projects at Nalgonda and Miryalaguda, the UGD schemes in Khammam, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Gajwel-Pragnapur and Devarakonda, are under progress, the official said.

Officials said the ULBs in Telangana region (excluding GHMC) of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, had secured only 580 km of sewer network, one STP with 13 MLD treatment capacity and 15,000 house sewer connections during 2009-2014. But after the formation of Telangana State, the State government completed 710 km of sewer network apart from installation of six STPs with 107 MLD capacity during 2014-19. About 1.28 lakh houses received sewer connections as well during the period.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .