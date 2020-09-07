Telangana to deworm 1 cr children between Oct 5 and 12

Exercise to administer deworming tablets to children, adolescents between the age group of one year and 19 years

Hyderabad: The State health authorities will launch a massive deworming exercise, as part of National Deworming Programme in Hyderabad and the districts in Telangana State between October 5 and 12.

The aim is to administer deworming tablets to children and adolescents between the age group of one year and 19 years between October 5 and 12 in the State. The health officials are aiming to deworm one crore children and adolescents in this round of deworming.

The Country has a high burden of worm infections with 60 per cent prevalence among children, especially between one year and 14 years of age group. Worms interfere with children’s nutrient uptake, and can lead to anaemia, malnourishment and impaired mental and physical development.

In the light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the State health officials have said that field level workers including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Aanganwadi teachers will be visiting door-to-door to distribute deworming medicines.

Deworming with the safe and beneficial Albendazole 400 mg tablets is an effective solution to controlling worm infections. Deworming may have very few side effects on children like nausea, mild abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and fatigue may occur among children, especially those with high worm infections.

Deworming improves health, nutritional and learning outcomes, reduces absenteeism in schools and increases the likelihood of higher-wage jobs later in life. Apart from being dewormed, maintaining health and hygienic practices will help children and communities safe from worm infections.

