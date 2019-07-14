Telangana to digitise maps of forest lands

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: The State Forest Department has decided to digitise maps of all forest lands and create geofences around every forest and forest land parcel, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PK Jha said. Geofencing creates a virtual digital perimeter around a land parcel that will make monitoring easy on the ground level and through satellite imagery.

Jha was answering questions on steps being taken to resolve the issue of podu lands and claims by people over forest land, at a press conference on Sunday on the sidelines of a two-day workshop on Initiatives & Innovations organised by the State Forest Department. Top forest officials from six States attended the meeting.

Even as the six-State workshop was on, there was some good news coming in for Telangana, with reports of two more tigers from Maharashtra making their way into Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) in erstwhile Adilabad district. The latest entry comes close on the heels of a Maharashtra tigress entering KTR and marking its territory.

Much of the podu land issue is in the erstwhile Adilabad and Khammam districts. Jha said his department was working with revenue and other departments to resolve all issues relating to forest land demarcation.

K Bhoopal Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, said encroachment of forest land, which was up to 3,000 hectares a year before the State was formed in 2014, had now fallen to about 1,000 hectares.

Following Telangana’s initiative in holding the meet, Maharashtra Forest Department said it would plan a national-level meeting of all Forest Ministers, senior officials in October or November this year on similar lines to take forward the idea of sharing ideas and best practices between all States.

