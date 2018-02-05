Telangana to double budget allocations for BC welfare

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Jogu Ramanna said the State government was striving for revival of traditional occupations and strengthen rural economy in the State.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing separate action plans for each traditional occupation and extending necessary support for those who want to pursue these occupations as their livelihood.

The Minister distributed certificates and kits to 138 youngsters who underwent training in modern methods of salons, at a function held in the State Secretariat on Monday. He assured to extend training and financial support to these youth to earn their livelihood.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanna said since the State formation, the Chief Minister was putting all efforts for revival of caste-based or traditional occupations. He said efforts are also being made for protection of craftsmen from respective communities.

“As part of these initiatives, the Chief Minister allocated Rs 250 crore for Nayee Brahmins (barbers) and providing skill development training as well as financial support to enable them start own salons,” he explained.

Further, the Minister stated that an action plan has been prepared for welfare of about 3.1 lakh Nayee Brahmins and implementing the same in a phased manner.

He said the budget allocations for backward classes will be doubled in the next budget for 2018-19. He observed that allocation for BC welfare in the State Budget is Rs 5,070 crore against the Central Budget allocation of Rs 1,250 crore. Loans will be provided to eligible candidates without bank linkage to establish their salons.

MLA V Srinivas Goud, Telangana State Most Backward Classes Corporation chairman Thadoori srinivas, Nayee Brahmins Federation managing director Chandrashekhar and others were present.