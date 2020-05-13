Telangana to double storage capacity for next Yasangi

By | Published: 12:33 am

Mahabubnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday announced that a new integrated agricultural policy would be in place by next Yasangi and has assured that the State government would double the capacity of storage godowns across the State by next year.

During his tour of Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday, he inaugurated the new agricultural market godown constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Bandarpally village of CC Kunta mandal, an agricultural godown at Devarkadra mandal headquarters and has also laid foundation-stone for construction of a check-dam on Bandravalli Vagu near Laalkota village.

Addressing the people at Bandravalli, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had started deliberations involving scientists, officials and farmers and has announced that soon Chief Minister would be explaining it to farmers, Rythu Bandhu members and scientists the new integrated concept via video-conferencing soon. “Cultivation of fine-grain paddy, red gram, groundnut and oil palms were just some of the things on which elaborate deliberations would be held”, he added.

He said that while the total storage capacity in godowns across Telangana was 40 lakh metric tonnes as of now, the State government was going to construct 40 lakh more metric tonne godowns, to address the long-pending issue of storage of food grains and other agricultural produce.

He reminded the people the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that as long as he was alive, Rythu Bandhu scheme would not be discontinued.

Affirming the State government’s commitment to work putting ‘farmer’ as the center of all its efforts, he pointed-out how the farmers across Telangana have cultivated crops in 55 lakh acres, producing 1.35 crore metric tonne rice, which was a sign of transformation for Palamuru region from ‘scarcity of food’ situation to becoming an example for the entire country in terms of food security and self-sufficiency.

He also said that the State government was preparing estimates for farmers of Telangana to cultivate crops in around 1.35 crore acres soon.

Devarkadra MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy, who was also present on the occasion, thanked Minister Niranjan Reddy for sanctioning godowns for his assembly constituency.

