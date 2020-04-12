Telangana to ensure MSP and marketing facility for crops

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Nalgonda: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said the State government had taken special measures to provide marketing facility to the crops produced by farmers and ensure minimum support price (MSP) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with horticulture officials, traders and farmers in the District Collectorate in Nalgonda, Niranjan Reddy said he had visited Nalgonda, which stood top in mosambi and lemon production in the State, to explain farmers there about the measures taken by the government to provide marketing facility and MSP to their crop.

Stating that mosambi produced in the district is transported to New Delhi, Nagpur and Hyderabad, he assured farmers and traders of providing transport facility for the purpose consulting with the railway officials time to time.

The Minister said he had already spoken to Union Ministers, requesting goods trains for the transport of mosambis to the selected places from Hyderabad and Nalgonda. There would be no restrictions at inter-State borders for trucks and lorries carrying mosambi, he said.

He said farmers could also sell mosambi locally through mobile rythu bazaars as consumption of citric fruits would boost immunity power. He also asked the members of Rythu Samanvaya Samithi to encourage farmers to insure their crops. Stating that the procurement of the paddy was sped up in the State, he said the Chief Minister would let farmers face hardships.

Highest paddy production in yasangi season

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy said that the irrigation projects taken up the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has improved the crop production and changed the face of the State. He reminded that record level of paddy production was reported in the yasangi crop season and Telangana was turned as rice bowl of India.

Actually, the Chief Minister has celebrate the occasion with the farmers at the markey yards, but COVID-19 situation was foiled it. No need to the farmers on selling of their crops as last grain of their crop would be purchased by the State government, he made it clear.

Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy. Miryalaguda MLA N Bhasker Rao and the district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil were also attended the meeting.

