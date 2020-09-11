Telangana to extend Rejig initiative to more startups

State created a safety net to retrain people losing jobs with startups

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will extend the Rejig.HydStartups initiative to more startups in days to come. This looks to support startups from domains such as life sciences, fintech, manufacturing, agriculture, FMCG and emerging technology.

Speaking at a virtual event ‘Creating a new narrative through Southern States, organised by CII Southern Region, Telangana Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Telangana has been supporting startups that have been disrupted by the Covid through the Rejig initiative.

Under the Rejig initiative, about 120 startups have been selected for a three- week mentoring programme to help them connect with the investor or gain corporate market access. The mentoring will also help the startups revise their supply chain, product and services strategies.

“The mentoring for the first batch is nearing completion. We will extend the initiative for more startups in the second, third batches and will look to extend further based on the need,” the official said adding that the State has also offered a rental waiver for one year for startups housed in Government incubators.

Telangana has been nurturing the startup ecosystem and there are about 80 such startup enablers including 12 in the life sciences segment. Startups, known for their transformative impact, have been successful in coming up with certain Covid-related products including a ventilator, a test kit (which is being offered to eight States) and a more efficient mask.

Asserting that the growth rebound will be driven by digitalisation, Ranjan said the Government is creating a market for the products and services of local startups and they will be the first choice for meeting the Government needs.

The State also created a safety net for those losing a job with startups. They will be retrained by the Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge and will be aided with lateral placements. The Government has also roped in a few placement agencies for this, Ranjan said adding these investments will give results in the medium to long term and will aid in a quicker rebound of growth.

Telangana is well placed to tap active pharmaceutical ingredients and bulk drugs segments, medical devices, electronics and even textiles industries.

“We have to have scale to reap the benefits of economies of scale and also to attract companies to India. In the same line, Telangana is building Pharma City in about 20,000 acre. Also, the medical devices park, mega textiles park near Warangal are the biggest. The TS Government will also arrange for joint ventures and aid in creating a business network,” said Jayesh Ranjan.

