Telangana to fill 11,000 vacancies in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced that the State government will fill about 11,000 vacancies in government hospitals after the prevailing Covid-19 situation improves. He said besides about 6,000 posts sanctioned by the State government earlier, another 5,000 new posts were sanctioned in the wake of the pandemic.

Speaking in the Assembly during the Question Hour on Thursday, the Minister said the previous governments had upgraded 54 government hospitals and constructed buildings as well as procured equipment, but did not recruit any staff. He pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had approved 10,000 new posts including doctors, nurses and other medical staff in government hospitals.

“While about 4,000 posts including 2,220 doctor posts have been filled, recruitment to the remaining posts was stalled due to pending court cases and other issues. After the prevailing situation improves, we will fill all 11,000 vacant posts,” he said. He said that the Chief Minister had already promised to develop the government hospitals to provide free and quality health services on a par with corporate hospitals.

Further, Rajender stated that the State government could not establish government medical colleges in Sangareddy and other district due to the Central government’s restrictions. He said the Central government was refusing permissions for establishment of government medical colleges in the districts with an existing government or private medical colleges as per its new scheme. He pointed out that while only two government medical colleges – Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals existed in Telangana, only two more government medical colleges were sanctioned at Nizamabad and Adilabad during the Telangana movement.

“But we established six new government colleges at Siddipet, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, AIIMS and ESI Medical Colleges within 50 months after State formation. As promised by the Chief Minister, we are making all efforts to get a government medical college sanctioned in Sangareddy which is being delayed due to the Centre’s restrictions. Two new colleges were also sanctioned at Bhadrachalam and Mancherial,” he added.

