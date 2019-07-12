Telangana to fill 1,698 posts in BC institutions

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: There’s some good news for youngsters who have been waiting for job notifications! Notifications for recruitment to 1,698 vacant posts in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society will be issued soon, with the Telangana government on Friday giving the nod and issuing the order for this.

Of the total posts, 1,071 are of trained graduate teachers, 119 each for Physical Education teachers, librarians, craft/art/music instructors and staff nurses, 110 junior assistant-cum-typist, 36 principals and five junior assistants.

These posts will be recruited through direct recruitment.

The government, in its order, entrusted the job of recruitment to the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions-Recruitment Board (TREI-RB). The Secretary of TREI-RB was instructed to take appropriate steps for filling the vacancies by obtaining details such as local cadre wise/vacancy position, roster points and qualification, among others, from the authorities concerned. The official should also issue a notification and schedule the recruitment

process expeditiously.

The BC Welfare Department and Society were asked to furnish all details of all vacant authorised posts to the recruiting agency immediately under intimation to the Finance Department. In January, the government sanctioned 3,689 various regular posts in the newly established 119 BC Welfare Residential Schools and 28 posts at the Society’s head office.

The posts included 119 each are for principal, physical director, Physical Education teacher, librarian, craft/art/music instructor, staff nurse, senior assistant and junior assistant-cum-typist; 833 each for junior lecturer and post graduate teacher; and 1,071 for trained graduate teacher posts.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a TREI-RB official said recruitment notifications for the vacant posts would be issued as per the new presidential order. So far, the Board was entrusted around 3,960 vacancies for recruitment by the government and about 3,670 were notified, and completed process for majority posts.

“We requested the departments to send fresh indents as per the new presidential order. Once we receive this, notifications for the remaining vacancies will be issued. The recruitment to degree lecturers in various residential educational institutions societies is in its final stage,” the official said.

