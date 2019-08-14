Telangana to focus on attracting GICs: Jayesh Ranjan

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to keep the momentum in IT going, Telangana State will now focus on tapping Global In-house Centrs or GICs to increase the employment opportunities locally, said IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

GICs are offshore centres with a mandate to do set functions or roles that include research and development, analytics, automation, IT management and development services to the parent enterprises. GICs also focus on skilling employees to meet demand in AI, cloud computing and data science. These centres tap local talent pool for roles given to them and in the process aid in cost savings for the enterprises. GICs, also referred to as captive centres, have been increasing in number. Hyderabad already boasts presence of some big GICs.

“The GIC market is about $ 30 billion. Most of the GICs were earlier getting attracted to Bengaluru. But now, Hyderabad is also in the reckoning due its talent pool, availability of infrastructure, presence of ecosystem players,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of JLL India’s new office at Hitec City, he asked the real estate consulting firm to promote Hyderabad as a GIC destination. The city has been successful in attracting big names in IT and ITeS segments. Now, in addition, the city is looking to tap companies in life sciences, aerospace, electronics manufacturing and other segments. “Hyderabad has a lot to offer,’ he said.

According to JLL India, some of the GICs present in Hyderabad include UBS, Invesco, JP Morgan and Google among others

A report by IT industry body Nasscom had earlier said Indian GICs have an opportunity to step up and play a larger role in the organisation and ultimately accelerating enterprise transformation. GICs should invest in quality leadership and be a talent hub with domain expertise and also export talent to the rest of the enterprise, it said.

