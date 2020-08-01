Telangana to further decentralise Covid treatment

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: To further decentralise Covid-19 treatment, the Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Saturday directed health officials to ensure that deserving Covid-19 patients were admitted to TIMS, Gachibowli and District Hospital in King Koti

In a review meeting on Covid-19 facilities in tertiary hospitals with senior health officials, Rajender said the health department should utilise health care facilities in other tertiary care centres in Hyderabad, apart from Gandhi Hospital.

There are many private teaching hospitals in surrounding GHMC and they too should be engaged actively in providing treatment facilities to Covid-19 positive patients. Some of the private medical colleges on the outskirts including Mallareddy Medical College, Mamata Academy of Medical Sciences, RVM Institute of Medical College, Siddipet, MNR Medical College, Apollo Hospitals and Kamineni Medical College providing treatment facilities to Covid-19 patients.

“Decentralisation of treatment facilities should be implemented in all the districts. Severe emergency Covid-19 cases can be shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. There is a need to ensure asymptomatic patients are properly following home isolation guidelines,” Rajender said.

Covid-19 positive cases with no home quarantine or isolation facilities should be provided government institutional care across the districts. “Ensure enough oxygen supplies are available in the districts for Covid-19 patients,” he said.

