Telangana to get 17 diagnostic hubs

Hyderabad: To enable poor patients have access to free high-end diagnostic laboratory tests, the health officials are preparing ground to launch 17 major diagnostic hubs across Telangana.

The free diagnostic services under the ‘T-Diagnostics’ initiative is being spearheaded by the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC), and is expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

Diagnostic tests form a large chunk of medical bills, which poor patients struggle to afford while availing treatment. To ease this significant financial burden, the health authorities will offer all major diagnostic tests free of cost at public healthcare institutions.

Development of new high-end laboratories at four teaching hospitals in districts and 13 more such facilities in district hospitals at a cost of over Rs 30 crore is already under way. The facilities are expected to cover almost all the patients visiting public healthcare institutions in the districts.

At some places, civic works related to construction of diagnostic hubs are under way while at others, authorities are making use of the existing infrastructure. “We are working overtime to roll out free diagnostic facilities in the next few months. There are challenges like ensuring availability of lab technicians to conduct tests in districts. We are overcoming these issues,” said TSMSIDC Managing Director K Chandrashekhar Reddy.

What is T-Diagnostics?

The T-Diagnostic initiative has been envisaged in a hub-and-spoke model wherein a bigger public healthcare institution forms the hub, while smaller institutions such as PHCs, Community Healthcare Centres (CHCs) and wellness centres are linked to the hub. Minor diagnostic tests are available at PHCs, CHCs and wellness centres, and the high-end tests are available at the higher medical establishment.

Blood samples of patients collected are transported from PHCs, CHCs to the hub where higher-end tests are conducted and results made available online. In case, the distance between the hub and smaller medical facility is less, patients will be referred directly to the higher healthcare facility.

Last year, a high-end diagnostic laboratory, worth nearly Rs 1 crore, was launched at the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) to which nearly 16 urban health centres or Basti Dawakhanas are attached. Currently, patients from semi-urban and rural regions of Telangana in need of access to high-end diagnostic tests end up either depending on private diagnostic centres or visiting Hyderabad to avail free tests at diagnostic laboratories attached to Gandhi or Osmania General hospitals (GH, OGH).

Availing diagnostic facilities at GH and OGH is time consuming because patients have to go for a fresh round of registrations and consultations with specialists. Moreover, those coming from districts add to the existing burden of patient load, resulting in inordinate delays and breakdown of medical equipment.

