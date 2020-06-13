Telangana to get 2 more toll plazas

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: The toll plaza network is all set to expand in the State with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) taking up construction works related to new plazas on highways at a brisk pace.

The NHAI has started constructing new toll plazas last year on national highways connecting Hyderabad. Among them a new plaza is coming up near Station Ghanpur on Warangal-Hyderabad route while other one on Warangal bypass road.

At present, State has 18 toll plazas and the new ones take the total number of toll plazas to 20. The existing 18 plazas include the ones at Kadthal, Korlaphadu, Manoharabad, Muthojipet, Panthangi, Pippalwada, Pullur, Raikal, Rolmamda and Shakhapur.

A Krishna Prasad, Regional Officer, NHAI said they are planning to make the new toll plazas available for vehicle users by September. “Works related to new road from Warangal to Hyderabad is in last lag. Already vehicles are moving on this road to cut down the distance while coming to city,” he said.

Earlier, those coming to Hyderabad from Warangal had to travel through Jangaon, Aler and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, which used to take lot of time. The new road, where a toll plaza is coming up, will directly connect to city limits and reduce both distance and time. The new plaza near Station Ghanpur will have around six to eight gates with separate entries for RFID based FASTag system and payments through cash. Already there is a toll on this route near Yadadri district, which is quite busy.

Toll collection picks up

After a drop for two months during lockdown period, the toll collection has started to pick up in the State, following relaxations in vehicle movement.

As per monthly wise collection, NHAI registered a sum of mere Rs 11.66 crore towards toll fee which includes both FASTag and cash payments in April, when the complete lockdown was imposed.

Usually, 18 toll plazas in the State record a toll collection of Rs 80 crore to 90 crore a month. In May, the toll collection improved to Rs 59.15 crore and Rs 18.08 crore in June first week.

Officials said that there is a slight improvement in toll collection as vehicular movement has increased and would further pick up in coming days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .