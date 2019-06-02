Telangana to get back buildings allotted to AP

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Within three days of the change of guard in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Ministers of the two States K Chandrashekhar Rao and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hammered out a solution to the long pending demand for handing over buildings allotted to AP in Hyderabad. Both TRS and YSRCP registered landslide victories in their respective States recently.

Governor ESL Narasimhan issued orders in this regard stating that Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act casts special responsibility on the Governor with respect to management and allocation of buildings, among other things.

The Governor asked the Telangana government to set aside two buildings for the exclusive use of AP government – one for the police department and another for all other departments.

“The Government of Telangana has communicated their resolution No 11/2019 of the proceedings of the Council of Ministers, dated June 2, approved in circulation,” the Governor’s order said.

The Telangana government is also requested to waive of all outstanding claims of property tax and public utility charges payable by the AP government on buildings in its possession.

