Telangana to get global seed advisory council

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government started work on the establishment of an International Seed Advisory Council (ISAC) and a State Seed Council, sprawling across 150 acres, in the upcoming Seed Park at Bandamailaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

ISAC will play a crucial role in developing Telangana into a global seed hub. The Seed Park, on the other hand, will also be home to seed production and processing units, besides seed research and testing laboratories, cold storages, godowns and training centres, among others, at one place, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Monday.

During his visit to the Seed Valley in Netherlands, the Minister said the State government’s plans to set up the council and sought participation of Netherlands’ largest seed producers in the revolutionary mission. “The international seed market is expected to grow from Rs 4 lakh crore this year to Rs 6 lakh crore by 2025. Telangana, which is producing about 60 per cent of seeds used for all crops in the country, is keen on increasing exports by improving seed quality to meet international standards,” Niranjan Reddy said.

The Minister said Telangana was ideal for setting up seed production and processing industries, considering its favourable geographical and climatic conditions. He held discussions with the officials of German Ministry of Food and Agriculture to create an international seed network to exchange latest technologies and methods for producing quality seeds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter