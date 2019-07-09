Telangana to get moderate showers till July 16

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana will likely have to make do with some scattered rains over the State till July 16. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast on Tuesday said light to moderate rain showers were “very likely to occur a few places over Telangana,” during this period.

Some locations may also experience some thundershowers, the IMD said.

The IMD said rain occurred in many places in the State in the 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday mornings. However, in its report for Tuesday, it said only Bhadrachalam received some traces of rainfall.

Several places in the erstwhile Khammam district received rain ranging from one to five centimetre in the 24-hour period as did former Adilabad, Warangal, Medak, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts, the IMD said.

Rainfall activity over the State is expected to pick up only if a low pressure area develops in the east over Bay of Bengal which in turn will pull moisture from the west which might result in increased rains over the State.

