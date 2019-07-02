Telangana to give financial aid to 3k temples for Bonalu festivities

By | Published: 1:47 am

Hyderabad: The State government is extending financial assistance to nearly 3,000 temples in twin cities and Ranga Reddy district to organise Bonalu festivities on a grand note. This year, Bonalu festivities will commence on July 4 with Golconda Bonalu.

The Revenue Department has been instructed to extend financial assistance to temples before the commencement of festivities, said Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav during a meeting here on Tuesday.

For the convenience of those visiting the city to witness the Bonalu festivities, 3D mapping will be set up at Golconda Fort, Secunderabad railway station, Monda Market, Clock Tower and at Delhi Darwaza. In addition to this, cultural groups will be performing at 155 centres across the city.

The cultural department was instructed to exhibit short films on the prominence of Bonalu festivities at different cinema halls, railway station and bus stations.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy asked to exhibit Telangana’s culture. Over 200 artists will be performing from Telangana Bhavan to India Gate in New Delhi and Bonalu will be offered to goddess Kanakadurga at Vijayawada.

Surveillance cameras will be installed at Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad and at Golconda Fort. Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao along with Ministers will be presenting the “Pattu Vastralu” at Golconda Fort temple on July 4, said a press release.

Special buses for Bonalu

Meanwhile, in view of Bonalu festival, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will be operating special buses for the convenience of devotees.

Between July 4 and 29, TSRTC has decided to run 150 special buses from various bus stops in the city to Golconda. For Balkampet Sri Yellamma Pochamma Kalyana Mahotsavam from July 8 to 10, a total of 150 special buses are to be opeated to Balkampet.

The RTC is also running 150 special buses to both Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Devasthanam Ashada Jathara Mohtsavam (July 21 and 22) and Lal Darwaza Bonalu (July 26 to August 8).

