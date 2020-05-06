Telangana to go Wuhan way to crush the Covid curve

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: If Wuhan where SARS-CoV-2 originated can do it, so can we! This mantra, aimed at not flattening the epidemic curve but crushing it instead, inspired State health officials to recommend an aggressive 10-week lockdown to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The 10-week or 70-day hard lockdown in Wuhan, which started on January 23 and lasted till the first week of April, did its job and extinguished the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Several epidemiological models, including an editorial in the celebrated New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), also advocated a 10-week lockdown to crush the epidemic curve.

Senior health officials in Telangana believe that such an aggressive move is the best way to eradicate the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Public health specialists in-charge of Covid-19 containment strategy in Telangana also were inspired by the advice from Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of world’s leading medical journal The Lancet.

While addressing the coronavirus outbreak and India’s response to it, Richard Horton had urged Indian policy makers ‘not to hasten the exit strategy and observe a minimum 10-week lockdown’, the way Wuhan did.

He pointed out that coronavirus epidemic will not go on forever and there will come a time when the epidemic will ‘burn itself out’. For that to happen, Horton had suggested that Indian States must ‘keep going with the lockdown as much one possibly can till the 10-weeks duration’.

In all, Wuhan underwent a 76-day lockdown in which residents were allowed out of their homes only to buy food or attend to work that was deemed absolutely essential. Very few residents were allowed to leave Wuhan city and they had to apply for permissions from authorities to travel long distances.

The State health officials also pointed out that noted American physician Dr Harvey V Fineberg too advocated a 10-week lockdown to crush the epidemic curve. In an editorial in NEJM, Fineberg spoke in detail about 10-weeks needed to crush the epidemic curve.

“Aim is not to flatten the curve. The goal is to crush the curve. China did this in Wuhan. We can do it across this country (US) in 10-weeks. And with enough intelligence about the enemy-where the virus lurks, how quickly it is moving, where it is most threatening, and what its vulnerabilities are, we can bring to re-energise the economy without putting additional lives at risk,” said Dr Harvey in the NEJM editorial on April 23.

A lot is already known about the epidemiology of the novel strain of coronavirus. “However, in the absence of medicines or vaccines, it’s tough to control the infection. By the end of a 10-week lockdown, very few people will have the infection. Therefore, spread of infection will be less when normalcy is restored,” health officials here said.

