Telangana to have exclusive varsity for women soon

Hyderabad: The State will have its first exclusive university for women at the University College for Women, a constituent college of Osmania University popular as Koti Women’s College. The Women’s College, which is spread over about 40 acres in the heart of the city, will be upgraded into an exclusive varsity for women in the next academic year.

For this, the State government has decided to set up a consultancy comprising officials from the Education department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, OU, Koti Women’s College and the Archaeology department.

The consultancy will chalk out a detailed plan in a month for constructing new buildings like academic, administrative and hostel blocks without disturbing the heritage structures on the college campus. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari on Thursday inspected the campus of the college and took stock of the situation.

“The State government is planning to establish an exclusive varsity for women and Koti Women’s College is the right place. Efforts will be made to turn the college into a university in the next academic year. A decision will be taken after due consultations with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” the Minister said. Srihari who met Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar recently had strongly pitched for the establishment of an IIM, an IIIT and a varsity exclusive for women in the State.

Srihari said the State government had sanctioned Rs 200 crore for OU towards developmental activities as part of the varsity’s centenary celebrations. Of this, Rs 37 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development and other facilities in Koti Women’s College, he said.

Koti Women’s College, which is autonomous, has been re-accredited with ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and also as a Centre with Potential for Excellence tag of the University Grants Commission. Currenly, the college has 29 departments offering 20 postgraduate and 23 undergraduate courses. The Minister also said that the Union HRD Ministry had agreed in principle to upgrade Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the State and across the country till class XII.