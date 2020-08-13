Telangana to have largest private rail coach factory

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will soon be home to the country’s largest railway coach factory in the private sector, with IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao laying the foundation stone for the Rs 1,000 crore Medha Servo Rail Coach factory at Kondakal village in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

Underscoring Telangana’s emergence as a major investment destination in various sectors, the Minister, speaking after the ground breaking ceremony, said: “Hyderabad has an aviation hub at Adibhatla that makes components for Boeing, Apache and Sikorsky aircraft and helicopters, a tractor factory in Zaheerebad, a bus building unit in Hyderabad and now railway coaches will also be manufactured in Telangana.”

The factory which will have facilities to manufacture coaches, locomotives, intercity trainsets, metro trains, monorail, among others, will provide direct employment to at least 1,000 persons besides generating indirect employment for another 1,200. The planned production capacity would be 500 coaches of various types and 50 locomotives per year.

Rama Rao, stating that the State government’s proactive approach and conducive policies had encouraged Medha Group to establish its world-class rail coach factory in the State, said the facility signals the creation of an ecosystem for rail coach manufacturing in Telangana State.

He called upon Medha, established by home grown entrepreneurs, to explore the possibility of venturing into the Rs 30,000 crore initiative of the Union government for manufacture of Metro coaches. He also urged the company to participate in monorail or metro rail projects in tier two cities like Warangal, besides entering the huge Electric Vehicles (EV) market taking advantage of the State government’s recent EV policy. “You must analyse our policy and come up with ideas to manufacture EV buses, cars, two-wheelers and even three-wheelers,” he said.

He attributed the stupendous growth of Medha, established in 2005, to sheer hardwork, and pointed out that it had grown from a Rs 25 crore company to setting up 12 factories across five continents. “Medha being a home grown company makes Telangana proud,” he added.

“Telangana must transform into a self-reliant State, which is the aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. We must acquire the knowledge to manufacture world class equipment. Medha can partner with European companiesand make Telangana the only State to produce world class railway coaches,” he said, adding that once the 160 km speed locomotives manufactured by Medha hit the tracks, the entire lifestyle of daily commuters will change.

Daily commute

“Anyone who works in Hyderabad need not necessary have to live in the city. A person from Adilabad can reach Hyderabad in just one hour. Similarly, anyone living in Vijayawada can reach Hyderabad in two hours and from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in just three hours,” he said.

Urging the Medha Group to consider adopting Kondakal and Velmal villages as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, the Minister also appealed to the MPs to spend money from MPLADS in establishing skill development centres to train local youth under Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MPs Ranjith Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy, Ranga Reddy District Collector Amoy Kumar, Sangareddy District Collector M Hanumanth Rao, Managing Director of Medha Group Y Kashyap Reddy and Executive Director Srinivas Reddy also participated in the ground breaking ceremony.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .