Telangana to hold series of events to mark ‘Year of AI’

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday announced that the State government would hold a series of events throughout the year as part of its declaration of 2020 as the ‘Year of AI’.

“These events will be organised in collaboration with industry and educational institutions, and this initiative, I believe, will lead to more projects on emerging technologies being launched that will lead to transformation and consequently create more employment opportunities for the students in Telangana State,” he said, addressing the 7th International Conference on Transformation in Engineering Education at Venkatapur near Ghatkesar.

The State government, he said, had also embarked on a massive exercise to attract investments in micro, small, medium and mega industries. “I strongly believe in the three ‘I’ mantra – innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth. These three things together will propel India into the orbit of first world countries and Telangana State would have a significant role to play in it,” he said.

Rama Rao said India enjoyed the advantage of having a demographic dividend, with 50 per cent of the population below 27 years and 65 per cent below 35 year. “They are the ones going to drive India. If we don’t use these resources by skilling them properly, it will boomerang as a demographic disaster,” he added.

Stating that there was a yawning gap between industry expectations from students and the skill-sets that they possessed, the Minister said the State government understood this problem in the initial days of its existence and came up with the idea of launching Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). “TASK, in the last 5 years, has reached to 680 colleges, trained 5,070 faculty and 2.9 lakh students in various skill-sets,” Rama Rao said.

“Hyderabad is not only popular and known for IT enabled services, but is also known as a hub for electronics manufacturing, emerging technologies, defence and aerospace sectors,” he said, adding that the vision was to foster innovation-driven economy in Telangana State.

“We will continue to make efforts in driving a tech-enabled growth in the State and take this tech eco-system to Tier-II cities and others towns such as Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Khammam. I strongly believe that the new decade will belong to India, and Telangana State with the tech force at its disposal, will be in the forefront of the amazing changes and development,” he said, and urged the private sector to work with the government in the development process. “Government, at best, can only be an enabler, and we would like the industry to collaborate with us,” he said.

Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy, in her address, said looking at the plight of people going abroad for higher education, the State government decided to create an educational infrastructure to establish institutions similar to some existing abroad by introducing the Private University Act. “The aim of the State government is to improve its literacy rate from current 70 per cent to 100 per cent in the next few years.”

Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC and chairman of Anurag Group of Institutions, said that to build a strong nation, “we need better engineers.”

KTR capable enough to become CM: Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal Urban: Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Vinay Bhaskar on Monday said that IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao was capable enough to become the Chief Minister.

“Rama Rao led the party to a comprehensive victory in the GHMC elections and also played a key role in the party’s stupendous success in other elections. As the Minister for IT and Industries, he proved his administrative skills,” he said. He was responding to a question raised by a media person on the possibility of Rama Rao becoming Chief Minister.

“Rama Rao has proved his mettle as an employee, MLA, Minister and party working president. He is capable of becoming the Chief Minister,” he added.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao also expressed similar views a couple of days ago in Warangal district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .