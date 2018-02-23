Telangana to import fodder from other States

By | Published: 12:30 am 1:02 am

Hyderabad: With summer season around the corner, about 4.52 lakh tonnes of fodder is likely to be imported from neighbouring States to meet fodder shortage for sheep in Telangana.

As against summer season requirement of 87.3 lakh tonnes of fodder, about 82.51 lakh tonnes of foddder is available for sheep. While the officials have already begun distribution of seed for cultivation of fodder, they are also preparing contingency plan to acquire the shortfall quantity in case of emergency.

To ensure availability of water, the State government accorded permissions for construction of 8,642 water pools as well as around 39,372 sheds to provide shade for sheep from scorching sun.

The rural development department will fund the construction of water pools for benefit of livestock and the Animal Husbandry Department officials will facilitate identification of the spot as well as construction work.

“We have distributed over 42 lakh sheep this year which resulted in production of another 15 lakh lambs. Total sheep population is estimated to be around 2.1 crore in the State. Hence, we need around 87.3 lakh tonnes fodder to meet the summer requirement,” said a senior official of the Animal Husbandry Department. He said the State had exported 420 tonnes of sheep meat abroad during the current fiscal and hence, taking all measures to help farmers so that they don’t suffer any losses during summer.

As per instructions from Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the officials have already started distribution of seed to encourage cultivation of stylo grass and are likely to complete it by this month end. The para-veterinary staff have been entrusted with the work of seed distribution for stylo grass cultivation. The Minister wanted the officials to ensure that shepherds do not take their sheep to neighbouring States for fodder and if there was a severe shortage, fodder would be imported to Telangana.

Plans are also afoot for construction of sheep sheds. While permissions accorded for construction of 39,372 sheds by the Rural Development Department, the government is providing 90 per cent subsidy on sheds costing upto Rs 1 lakh for construction by shepherds.

In case of death of sheep due to high temperatures or sunstroke during summer, arrangements are being made for speedy disbursal of insurance claim to the farmers. So far, 20,738 claims have been submitted by the farmers this year and around 10,141 claims have been cleared.

Officials were directed to expedite the process for insurance claims and ensure speedy disbursal of insurance amount to farmers to help them purchase sheep to compensate the loss.