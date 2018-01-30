Telangana to introduce special Telugu books from Class VI

By | Published: 12:26 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: To facilitate students learn Telugu language easily, the government is coming up with different books and curriculum.

During a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari with officials of the Education department here on Monday, officials said that for the convenience of students who have not studied Telugu language till class V, special books were being made to help them learn the language with ease from Class VI.

Likewise, special books were being prepared to help students learn Telugu without any inconvenience from class VIII and intermediate.

The move comes in wake of the State government making Telugu as compulsory subject till intermediate. The Minister instructed officials to make the subject interesting and a mark scoring one.

Regarding up-gradation of language pandits, the Minister said all promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the World Telugu Conference would be fulfilled. Towards this, legal opinion has been sought, he added.