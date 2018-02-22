Telangana to issue health cards for students soon

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: The State government decided to conduct health tests for 30 lakh students and accordingly issue health cards from the next academic year.

The tests will begin in July and conclude in six months. A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari and Health Minister C Laxma Reddy with officials of Education and Health Department here on Wednesday.

This apart, eight lakh students studying in the SC, ST, BC, Minorities and general residential Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, model schools, government high schools and zilla parishad high schools will be provided with health cards and hygiene kits.

Already, the State government was providing hygiene kits to three lakh students in KGBVs, residential schools and model schools, the Ministers said.

The officials were directed to conduct awareness programmes on health issues among students of Classes VII to X and to hold training programmes for woman teachers working in KGBVs, model schools, residential schools, zilla parishad and government high schools.

The Ministers said Telangana is first in the country to conduct health tests, issue health cards and provide hygiene kits to students.