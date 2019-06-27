Telangana to issue ID cards for seed farmers soon

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C Parthasarathi said on Thursday that the State government would be giving identity cards to seed farmers very soon.

Addressing a meeting of farmers involved in seed production organised as part of the ISTA Congress, 2019, he said the identity cards would help extend the incentives by the State and Centre only to genuine beneficiary farmers.

The Department of Agriculture had taken up a special programme to build data base of the seed farmers. It would also organise village wise, mandal wise and even crop wise training programmes to seed farmers. A new bar coding system for seed supply would come into effect very soon. It would make available all particulars pertaining to the seed producer and area of the seed production along with the label. This will help arrest the supply of spurious seed.

The State Farmers Coordination Committee ( Rythu Samanvaya Samiti) Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy urged the farmers to plan the seed production as per the requirement.