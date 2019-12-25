Telangana to keep Lift Irrigation pumps well oiled

By | JBS Umanadh | Published: 12:44 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: With over 80 pumps under different projects, including the flagship Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), getting ready to lift huge amounts of river water to new heights in the next two years, the Telangana government has embarked on preparing protocols and manuals for maintenance of pumps, enabling the State to irrigate more than a crore acres of land.

Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the irrigation department has embarked on preparing the first-of-its kind Operations and Maintenance (O&M) policy for the lift irrigation projects by conducting a workshop. Working groups are also busy formulating these protocols, getting ready for the second round of the workshop, which will be held soon.

“Of the 1.15 crore areas that the State envisages to irrigate in the State, at least 75 lakh acres will be under lift irrigation schemes. The government wants a perfect maintenance system in place so that the pumps run without a hitch,” Sridhar Rao Deshpande, OSD (Irrigation) with Chief Minister’s office told Telangana Today.

Progress of Kaleshwaram

With the project completing the first six months after its inaugural, the government is happy that the project in a short span of a few months could achieve. “The greatest achievement for us is the filling of over 600 tanks under the SRSP second phase ayacut, which are almost 300 km away from Karimnagar. For the first time in over 15 years water has reached from the Lower Mid Manair (LMD) to these linking canals that never saw a drop of water all these years,” Sridhar Rao Deshpande added. After commissioning of the project, Kaleshwaram water has reached far flung Surayapet, Kodad and Thungaturti, he said.

The number of pumps lifting water under Kaleshwaram Link 1 (Medigadda to Sripada Yellampally) and Link 2 (Yellampally to Midmanair) are around 30, lifting around 30 tmc feet of water now and the number is estimated to go up to 50 pumps if works under all packages are completed. Another 10 to 15 pumps will join the force under Link 4 Upper Manair to Kondapochamma) .

Interlinking restored ponds with lifts

In the past six months after the dedication of KLIP to the nation on June 21, there has been a remarkable increase in groundwater levels on the banks of canals and reservoirs. The Telangana government is now contemplating a scheme under the next phase of Mission Kakatiya programme through which all the restored tanks will be linked with major and midsized lift irrigation projects. The government hopes that the initiative will not only help in irrigating huge tracts of arid land but also improve groundwater levels.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter