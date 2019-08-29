Telangana to launch village development action plan in Oct

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that the action plan for comprehensive development of villages was likely to be launched in the first week of October.

Chairing a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan on cleanliness, hygiene and village development, the Chief Minister also announced that every month, Rs 339 crore should be released to gram panchayats. These disbursals will begin before implementation of the action plan begins either on October 5 or October 6, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao instructed Principal Secretary Finance Ramakrishna Rao that the amounts, which include Central Finance Commission funds as well as State contribution, should be provided to gram panchayats for eight months. He also said that a District Collectors’ conference will be held to discuss the action plan before its implementation.

Thursday’s meeting at Pragati Bhavan was attended by Ministers Koppula Eswar, V Srinivas Goud, Vemula Prashant Reddy, MLAs Laxma Reddy, K Yadaiah, MLC S Subhash Reddy, Chief Advisor to the Government Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretary Panchayat Raj Vikas Raj, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, OSD Priyanka Verghese and other senior officials.

Another round of discussions on the subject will be held on Friday, the Chief Minister said and final decisions on the action plan will be announced after this meeting including action points to be included in the plan.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, Chandrashekhar Rao suggested that awareness on the plan should be created among officials, sarpanches and ward members for its effective implementation. He also said that as part of the action plan, gram panchayats should prepare five-year development plans and seek approvals of the grama sabhas and every Rupee spent should have the approval of the grama sabhas.

