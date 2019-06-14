Telangana to lease out temple lands

By | Published: 12:44 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: With increasing complaints about illegal occupation of endowments lands, the State government decided to initiate stringent action against culprits, besides leasing out the temple lands to earn revenue for the government.

The State government also decided to revise the lease amount for shops and other commercial buildings at par with market rates besides initiating action against those who took shops on lease at cheaper prices and sub-leasing them for higher rent.

In a review meeting at the Endowments Department State headquarters in Boggulakunta on Friday, Minister for Endowments, Forests and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy directed the officials concerned to conduct a survey of endowments lands and erect warning boards against the illegal occupation of lands. He wanted the officials to take legal action against culprits and expedite action in pending cases. He wanted them to focus on increasing the government’s revenues by bringing the endowments lands into better use.

To implement the plastic ban in temples, the officials were instructed to come up with alternative measures. “Plastic bags with less than 50 microns must not be allowed into temples under any circumstances. Priority should be given to cleanliness and hygiene on the temple premises including the guest houses,” he said.

Indrakaran wanted the officials to ensure that the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme was implemented without any glitches and directed the officials to establish a special IT cell for extending improved online services in major temples such as Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri and Sri Raja Rajeshwara temple at Vemulawada.

Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar and other officials participated in the meeting.

