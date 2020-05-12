Telangana to move court against AP’s move

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday declared that the Telangana government would take up a legal battle against the Andhra Pradesh government’s unilateral decision to construct a lift irrigation project to take Krishna water from the Srisailam project.

The Chief Minister, who was speaking at a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to review the AP government’s decision to lift three tmc of water from Srisailam, described the move as highly condemnable that goes against the spirit of mutual cooperation established between the two State governments. It also goes against the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, he added.

Chandrashekhar Rao said instructions had already been issued to the officials concerned to formally lodge a complaint with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) regarding the recent GO issued by the AP government proposing the lift irrigation project.

The Chief Minister said the AP government did not consult Telangana before taking the decision, nor did it take the approval of the apex committee comprising the Union Minister for Water Resources and the Chief Ministers of the two States before issuing the GO. Telangana, he said, would not compromise on its efforts to stop the AP government from going ahead with the project.

“The bifurcation act specifies that permission of the apex committee is a must for either State to take up any new irrigation project. The AP government, however, has not followed this rule,” he said, adding that Srisailam is a joint project of the two States and the water is meant for utilisation by both the States.

“If Krishna water is lifted from Srisailam by AP, the interests of erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts will be severely affected, and there would be severe drinking and irrigation water problems in these districts. That is why I have asked officials to lodge a complaint with the KRMB, asking it to issue orders to AP to stop the project proposal,” the Chief Minister said.

He said Telangana extended the hand of friendship to AP, setting aside old differences in the common interest of the farmers to utilise river waters in the most efficient manner. “I took the initiative to utilise river waters without taking into consideration which basin the water belongs to, but the AP government did not have the basic courtesy to consult the Telangana government before issuing the orders unilaterally. This is a painful development,” he said, adding that this decision would hamper the spirit of mutual cooperation between the two governments.

The Telangana government would not compromise when AP government’s decisions hurt the interests of the State, he said. He also directed the irrigation officials to move the Supreme Court for immediate redress with regard to the share of Telugu States in the Krishna water, which is pending before the Brijesh Kumar tribunal.

“Efforts are being made to complete construction of projects to utilise Telangana’s share of 950 tmc of the Godavari water. The State needs more water for drinking purposes, industrial use and for power generation plants, and hence, Telangana must demand for its share of 600 tmc of surplus water in the Godavari,” he said. He also directed the officials to expedite completion of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Ministers Eatala Rajender, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, V Srinivas Goud, S Niranjna Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State President Palla Rajeshwat Reddy, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Irrigation Advisor SK Joshi, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top officials participated in the meeting.

