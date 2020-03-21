Telangana to observe an extended Janata Curfew for 24 hours

By | Published: 4:46 pm

Hyderabad: Expressing solidarity with those fighting against COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the frontlines, Telangana State will observe a complete shutdown for 24 hours starting 6am on Sunday morning. The shutdown will be in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to participate in Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Only emergency services and essential commodities will be allowed for public consumption.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a clarion call to people of Telangana State to show the same spirit that they displayed during the separate Telangana movement and voluntarily participate in the total shutdown. He urged people to come out at 5 pm and express their solidarity along with the entire nation and clap for the medical fraternity, police, sanitation workers and others who are working to keep others safe.

“People of Telangana State must stand together and express their solidarity in fighting this virus. We need to take tough decisions during such tough times. Spare 24 hours and stay at home to save the world. It is everyone’s social responsibility,” the Chief Minister appealed.

The entire public transport including TSRTC, Hyderabad Metro Rail and other public transport services will be suspended for 24 hours. Only five buses per depot and five Metro trains will be kept ready to meet emergency conditions. Buses from other States also will be stopped at the inter-state border checkposts. Hospitals, medical shops, vegetables, milk, and fruit vendors as well as petrol pumps can function. There will be no restrictions on media persons enabling them to keep people informed about developments in the State.

“We request people to refrain from going out except for emergency cases. Even in cases of emergency, we appeal to them to maintain at least a metre distance from others. People aged below 10 years and above 60 years, are advised not come out of their homes for at least two-three weeks,” he added.

With increasing positive cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra State which has more than 500 km of border with Telangana State, the officials are considering plans to closedown the inter-state borders after consulting their Maharashtra counterparts. The State government is also making contingency plans to arrange for door delivery of essential commodities, in case of imposing another shutdown in case of emergency.

