Telangana to offer free coaching for UPSC exams

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre, Hyderabad will provide free coaching for Union Public Service Commission Civil Services (Preliminary and Main) examination, 2020.

Online applications were invited from general or professional degree holders belonging to BC, SC, ST and EBCs category of the State. The admission is based on a screening test which will be held at different places across the State. A total of 100 students will be admitted for the free coaching programme.

A detailed notification has been made available on the website http://studycircle.cgg.gov.in and for further details, candidates can contact on 040-24071178. The last date to apply is July 20.