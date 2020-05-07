Telangana to operate more Shramik trains for migrants

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The State government expedited the process of transporting migrant workers in Telangana State to their respective home States, besides actively considering requests from Telangana natives who migrated to other States for work.

While the government had already operated nearly 13 Shramik special trains till Wednesday morning, it is scheduled to operate more than 15 trains during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Telangana was the first State to engage the special trains for migrant workers who were transported from Lingampally to Hatia in Jharkhand on May 1. Another train left for Jharkhand during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao already announced that the government plans to operate upto 40 trains per day for the next one week and facilitate transportation of migrant workers. On Tuesday morning, the State government paid Rs 4 crore as an advance to the Railways towards the train fare of migrant workers and expedited their transportation process.

In association with the Railways, the State administration operated 11 Shramik special trains during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday from different railway stations located in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Sources said the authorities have scheduled at least 20 trains during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“The passengers are being selected based on prior registration with the authorities concerned including local police stations. They are allowed to travel only after clearing the medical screening,” a senior officer involved in the transportation of migrant workers, told Telangana Today.

The officials are carrying out the entire operations in a secret manner, to avoid unnecessary rush at the railway stations. Except for the top authorities, all the government employees involved in the operation are being informed on need-to-know basis and not revealing the details until the trains leave their designated stations.

During the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the State government operated 11 trains to Gaya, Katni, Darbhanga (two trains), and Bhagalpur in Bihar; Sitamarhi and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh; Bargachia in West Bengal, Tatanagar in Jharkhand, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .