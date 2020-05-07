Telangana to oppose AP lifting Srisailam water

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government will strongly oppose the Andhra Pradesh government’s move to lift 10 tmc of water from Srisailam under five different schemes including that of lift irrigation projects and expansion of existing capacities. The AP government issued a GO (203) on May 5 giving the green signal to lift 7 tmc of water from Pothireddypadu head regulator and another 3 tmc from Sangameswaram which is 4 km from Pothireddypadu.

The Telangana government, which is studying various options, will formally oppose the sibling Telugu State’s move by bringing this to the notice of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and also express its dissatisfaction at the Secretaries level meeting scheduled on Friday here in Hyderabad. “First of all, we will study the repercussions and implications of the GO on Telangana State and work out our stand and strategy,” a Senior Irrigation official told Telangana Today.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Retired Engineers Association, in a statement here, termed the AP government’s move as a conspiracy against the State to move a river basin consisting of 1.15 lakh cusecs of water away from Telangana. “We strongly oppose the move. The GO completely undermines the rights of Telangana State. This will be the first time that any State is trying to usurp an entire river basin to the other side. We demand that AP government immediately withdraw the GO,” Sangem Chandramouli, President of the Association said.

What the AP GO says

As per the GO issued by AP Irrigation Department Special Principal Secretary Adityanath Das, administrative sanction was given for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to lift 7 tmc from Srisailam Reservoir and 3 tmc every day from Sangameswaram. This water will be taken to SRMC (Srisailam Right Main Canal) at a cost of Rs 3,825 crore. Similarly, the project capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator will also be increased to match the increasing water inflow, and Rs 570.45 crore has been allocated for capacity augmentation.

Lining of SRBC (Srisailam Right Bank Canal) and Galeru Nagari and expansion of the reservoir capacity of Banakacharla head regulator at a cost of Rs 939.65 crore was also sanctioned, besides construction of Additional Infill Regulator at a cost of Rs 36.95 crore in Gorakallu Balancing Reservoir. The AP government also cleared modernisation of canals of Galeru Nagari and SRBC canal network at a cost of Rs 1,457.10 crore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .