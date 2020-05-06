Telangana to oppose power amendment Bill

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana government would oppose the proposed amendment to the Electricity Act Amendment Bill 2020. Describing the proposals of the Union government as draconian, he said the amendments if passed in Parliament would vest the powers of distribution and subsidies in the hands of the Central government.

“We will oppose the Bill in Parliament and will stop it by making a very big noise against it,” he said. Rao expressed apprehensions whether the State will be allowed to provide 24 hour free power to the farm sector. “What will happen if the distribution part is privatised. Will they allow us to supply free power? The Bill says that the government will have to pay the subsidy amount directly to farmers. Will it be possible?” he asked.

